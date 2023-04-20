COMMUNITY groups who are looking to upgrade green spaces in their area are being invited to apply for grants of up to £10,000.
The National Grid is offering funding to community organisations and charities “of all sizes” to support the development of local green spaces.
Projects that will be considered are those which bring communities together; encourage more wildlife and biodiversity; improve air quality and reduce noise; deliver health benefits; and creating employment and volunteering opportunities.
The National Grid says in particular, projects that support vulnerable groups to overcome barriers to accessing green spaces are encouraged to apply.
The fund will award grants of up to £2,000 for unregistered organisations, while registered charities and eligible non-profit companies can apply for up to £10,000.
The initiative is part of the National Grid’s Community Matters Fund, which has awarded £4.3 million to grassroots organisations since 2021.
Applications for the fund could include the following:
● Planting spaces and new allotment creation in existing green spaces
● Bee banks, bird/bat boxes, wildflowers, ponds, trees, hedges, and other projects to improve biodiversity
● Development of unused land into green spaces
● Gardening workshops and allotment activities to bring vulnerable members of the community into green spaces, including sensory or mindfulness garden creation
● Access pathways, ramps and seating in in parkland or nature reserves
● Redevelopment of existing green spaces to encourage greater community use
● Forest school education sessions for young people or craft workshops in nature
● Innovative approaches to create or develop green spaces for public enjoyment
The closing date for applications is Friday, May 12.