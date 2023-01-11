THE Orchard Trust is one of 10 Gloucestershire charities to receive a £1,000 boost.
The Lydbrook charity, which helps people with disabilities lead independent lives, was among those nominated by members of the public to get a share of £120,000 from the Benefact Group as part of its 12 Day of Giving campaign.
More tan 5,000 Gloucestershire residents nominated a cause close to their hearts, with 4,400 charitable causes in the area receiving votes.
The 120 winning charities across the UK were picked at random from those nominated to get a donation from the financial services group.