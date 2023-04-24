The Rural Prosperity Fund is a rural top-up to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund from which the Forest of Dean has already been awarded £1 million. The Forest of Dean District Council is looking to spend this Government funding on supporting our four town centres, encouraging active travel, supporting community projects which are seeking to tackle the climate crisis, creating well-paid jobs for local people, and promoting the Forest of Dean as an attractive location for film and TV. The Rural Prosperity Fund will build on this important work.