LOST The Plot Theatrical are bringing their ‘Oinktastic’ family-favourite children’s musical ‘The Three Little Pigs to the Savoy for half-term - an interactive, family fun showdescribed as ‘perfect for piglets of all shapes and sizes!’
The production has toured the UK extensively to audience acclaim and arrives at the Savoy on Sunday afternoon, February 18.
The show will feature Jessie Waterfield returning to the role of Poppy; Katherine Tripp as Pat; and Tamsin Lynes as Penny.
Join the Three Little Pigs as they excitedly leave the family sty in search of new adventures!
Will they make a pig’s ear out of it or will they raise the roof? It’ll take brains, bravery and curly-tails to build bridges and forge friendships with each other and those they meet along the way to turnip around.
‘The Three Little Pigs’ is a new take on the traditional tale for children of today and is perfect for first-time theatre goers, featuring catchy songs, funky dances to clap to and a rapping Wolf…
Producer and director Richard Brindley says: “I’m so excited to tour our production The Little Pigs. I’m looking forward to welcoming new family audiences to this fun-filled show and hopefully inspiring some first-time theatre goers to the joys of live theatre once again.
The show starts at 1pm, and tickets priced £13.50 adult, £12 U16, £48 family are available at the box office or via monmouth-savoy.co.uk