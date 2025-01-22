Hazelton Mountford, Worcester’s privately-owned Chartered Insurance Brokers, has announced the acquisition of White Knight Group’s customer book of business.
The deal marks the second acquisition in the last five years for the firm, whose sights are set on steady growth across the region.
The new Lydney-based business is the third location for the brokerage, with their Headquarters in Bank Street, Worcester and a well-established office in Evesham, serving The Vale and The Cotswolds.
Hazelton Mountford’s reputation for expertise in general commercial, property, haulage and transport and not-for-profit insurance has led to the expansion of the company through ambitious plans over the last few years, allowing the business to be agile in its approach to insurance solutions.
Group managing director, Gordon Hazelton, confirmed: “The team are proud to announce the most recent acquisition, allowing us to move forward into 2025 with strength and an enviable ability to provide solutions across multiple regions. Our new Lydney base, led by existing team member Michelle Howells, will serve the Forest of Dean and beyond.”
Michelle continues to manage accounts from the Lydney office and explains: “It will be business as usual for our clients, with no need to worry. We’re looking to consolidate and then grow our presence in the area over the coming years, and I’m here to support that plan.”
Hazelton Mountford is a leading, privately owned independent provider of business insurance, private clients insurance, and a tenant referencing service. As a chartered broker, the firm delivers tailored insurance solutions with expertise and integrity, ensuring all its clients receive a personal service with peace of mind in an ever-changing world.
For more about Hazelton Mountford please call the team on 01905 611 951 or visit: www.hazeltonmountford.co.uk.