Samantha Tustin, a dedicated Facilities Helpdesk Call Centre Operator for the Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care Trust, has been nominated for the Health, Estates and Facilities Management Association (HEFMA) Award in the 'Personal Development' category.
The prestigious HEFMA Awards celebrate the exceptional work of Estates and Facilities teams within the NHS, highlighting the unwavering commitment and passion of the individuals who contribute to these essential services. Staff within these teams are the unsung heroes, maintaining clean, safe, and welcoming environments in hospitals and inpatient areas to support patient treatment and recovery.
As the first point of contact for many, Samantha plays a crucial role in ensuring individuals feel comfortable and supported when calling with enquiries. The 'Personal Development' Award recognises those Estates and Facilities team members who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to their job and career development.
Samantha's nomination stems from her outstanding application of the knowledge gained during her Business Administration Level 3 Apprenticeship, which has significantly improved the department. She created a helpdesk handbook, supported other apprentices, and identified the need for a new telephone system – all while recognising the critical importance of Estates and Facilities services for delivering patient care.
Upon receiving her nomination, Samantha expressed her surprise and gratitude, stating: "I was shocked to receive an email from HEFMA a few weeks back to inform me I was nominated by my line manager. I can honestly say it blew me away, it was very thoughtful and I'm honestly just doing my job and helping people along the way."
For over 25 years, HEFMA has represented estates and facilities management within the NHS across England. The winners will be announced at a gala dinner during the National Leadership Forum on the evening of May 25th at Doubletree by Hilton, Milton Keynes. This year's forum theme focuses on change – managing, responding to, and embracing it as an opportunity.