NHS Gloucestershire has given residents clarification regarding phlebotomy services during its industrial action.
Healthcare workers are in their sixth consecutive week of strike action in a long-running feud over pay and role-banding, according to UNISON.
During this time, no phlebotomy service, or blood samples, will be taken using a needle in outpatients at West Block, Cheltenham General Hospital, Edward Jenner Centre, Gloucestershire Royal Hospital or Quayside Community Diagnostic Centre.
There are some exceptions to this, including the most vulnerable, children, or people in need of urgent care services like cancer treatment.
If a resident has an outpatient appointment and is required to give a blood sample, the team will either perform this within the clinic or reschedule an appointment outside of industrial action.
NHS Gloucestershire said: “We recognise the valuable contribution that our phlebotomists make to patient care, and we will continue to work closely in partnership with our local union representatives and phlebotomists to resolve these issues.”
Around 37 phlebotomists from Gloucestershire Royal and Cheltenham General hospitals have been walking out this week (commencing April 21), whilst industrial action began March 17, expected to continue at least until May 11.
The union explained that, despite repeated promises from senior managers to resolve the matter by the end of February, the trust has yet to hold a formal meeting to review their pay. One phlebotomist said it would cost less than £1 more per hour for what they believe is correct pay.
NHS Gloucestershire however, said other local health services follow the same national profile and pay the same for phlebotomist roles.
Further clarification about blood services during industrial action can be found via the NHS Gloucestershire website.
Forest of Dean phlebotomy services may still be available in community hospitals. You can find out more by calling 0300 421 8757.