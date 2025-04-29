INDUSTRIAL action from phlebotomy services within NHS Gloucestershire is continuing, despite calls from Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for a pause.
The Trust wrote to UNISON, April 11 2025, with a proposal for negotiation.
UNISON argues that phlebotomists at Gloucestershire hospitals are on the wrong banding, affecting pay. The issue on pay was first raised in February 2024.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “We want to see an end to the UNISON-led industrial action and have invited the union and our Phlebotomy Team to make recommendations for a new role profile and person specification, which reflects the role they believe the Trust requires of them for the future.”