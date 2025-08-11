“Dogs can’t regulate their body heat in the same way as humans, so extra care needs to be taken. As owners, we need to know the signs that our dogs are getting too hot and help them take a rest and cool down when they need to. Some dogs aren’t good at self-regulating and may continue to run and play even though they’re hot and tired, which increases their risk of heatstroke. “If you do spot the signs of heatstroke in your dog, take steps to cool them down and contact your vet immediately.”