St Mary’s Church in Ross-on-Wye has launched a Hedgehog Hunt for visitors to the town, inspired by the local symbol of the hedgehog.
The hunt involves finding 14 hedgehogs located around the church, which is a popular spot for hedgehog spotting. Visitors can collect a leaflet with a trail and some poetry, and as they find each hedgehog, they can learn more about the history of the town from dates around the church. Once completed, the dates can be converted into words using a code on the leaflet, and participants can receive a patch as a reward.
The Hedgehog Hunt has proven to be a popular activity, with a Facebook post suggesting it as a fun way to entertain children during half term resulting in a flurry of activity at the church. Visitors are also encouraged to check out the Museum Without Walls, which uses technology to showcase aspects of the town’s history. There are seven signs around the town, including one in St. Mary’s Church, and a free app can be downloaded to follow the trail.