HEDGEHOGS at a local rescue have been getting the scoop on Wye Valley news from Princess Anne’s visit to a Welsh cycle for Alzheimers, while their rescuer works on building a new sanctuary.
Veterinary nurse Samantha McCauley, who runs the rescue Samantha’s Little Prickles voluntarily at her home in Mitcheldean, is fundraising to purchase a new shed to house her ever-expanding hedgehog hospital.
Samantha has been out and about running stalls at community events recently to fundraise for the shed, which she says she’s close to being able to purchase.
Locals can catch Samantha at events throughout the Forest over the summer, including next weekend’s Royal Forest Show at Speech House.
Samatha started the rescue in 2021 whilst completing a placement year for her degree at a vets practice in Ledbury.
She offered to take home hedgehogs that been brought in to the practice for treatment when the local rescues couldn’t take them.
She completed a basic course on rehabilitation which was put on by the British Hedgehog Preservation Society at Vale Wildlife Hospital in Tewkesbury, but has acquired more specialist knowledge about their care - from medication to analysing their poo using a microscope - through her own experiences since.
She has setup as a non-profit organisation so that she can receive donations for medication and equipment, and is always grateful for donations of old newspapers and blankets for the hedgehogs’ bedding.
She currently cares for up to 10 hedgehogs at a time in incubators in her house and garage, and is part of the Gloucestershire Hedgehog Network of rescues.