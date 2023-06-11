Local people, organisations and businesses are being invited to share their thoughts and ideas about public art, at a series of artist-led workshops and events in June.
The workshops mark the launch of a new public art programme for Hereford - Art + People + Place - and are designed to stimulate ideas and creativity for what public art looks like and where it goes.
The outcomes will help inform the creation of a contemporary public art strategy for the city and generate ideas for new public art commissions.
The new public arts programme is funded jointly by the council and Marches LEP as part of the ongoing £6m Hereford City Centre Improvements to enhance the city public realm and create a more attractive environment for residents and visitors, encouraging people into the city and ensuring they have a great experience when they are there.
The Art + People + Place artist-led workshops will be held on:
21 – 23 June 2023, Unit 18 Gomond Street, Hereford City Centre
The artists are looking to involve people of all ages and backgrounds, with a wide range of interests and expertise.
Please email [email protected] for further details, and to register your interest. Look out for the full workshop programme advertised on Studio Response’s website in the coming days.