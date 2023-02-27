Hereford’s Grade II museum and library building on Broad Street is set to receive a complete transformation, as the planning application for the project has now been submitted, marking a significant milestone in the town’s investment plan.
The Hereford Museum and Art Gallery, which is part of the flagship project, is expected to bring a major cultural uplift to the city, attracting more visitors and promoting community engagement. The development has been made possible through a government grant of £5 million from the Towns Fund and £8 million in council funding, with additional funding being sought from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The museum is set to feature new galleries, display spaces, and temporary exhibition spaces, providing the opportunity to showcase more of the county’s significant collections, including the recently-acquired Herefordshire Hoard. The ambitious project also includes the restoration of the historic Woolhope club room and the addition of new commercial spaces such as a shop, café, and events/education area. The plan is to have the museum open by 2025.
Moreover, the development aims to make the building the largest retrofitted Passivhaus cultural building in the UK, aligning with the council’s commitment to reducing the city’s carbon footprint.
To keep up-to-date with the project’s progress, interested individuals can visit the planning webpage, which links to separate articles on the library and museum.
The Hereford Museum and Art Gallery project is a significant step in the council’s mission to create a better place for people to live, study, work, and invest. It is expected to add an essential cultural aspect to Hereford’s attractions, providing residents and visitors with more opportunities to experience the city’s history and heritage.
Housed in a stunning Victorian Gothic building, the museum has been showcasing artefacts and fine and decorative art pieces related to the local area since 1874.
The museum’s exterior has remained almost unchanged, while the museum and gallery have kept up with the times, incorporating interactive elements to engage visitors of all ages.
The museum’s collections focus on Herefordshire’s local culture, the county’s heritage in farming and production, its natural environment, and its unique place as a border county.