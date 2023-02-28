Herefordshire Council’s Project Brave is on a mission to end homelessness in the county, and their multi-agency partnership has just received the green light to continue their efforts.
Launched in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Project Brave initially focused on getting people off the streets and into safe accommodation.
But it has since evolved into a comprehensive plan to help the most vulnerable members of society.
The project aims to provide personalised services that take into account the complex needs of homeless people, with a particular focus on those who fall between the cracks of various statutory services.
Since its inception, Project Brave has accomplished a lot. Thanks to over £520,000 in government funding, the council has been able to purchase 12 properties to accommodate rough sleepers.
They’ve also used a further £5.6 million to reshape the rough sleeping outreach team, drug and alcohol services, and the way community, voluntary, and charitable sectors work in this area.
The project isn’t just about finding people a place to sleep. It’s also given over 300 people at risk of rough sleeping a warm, safe place to access services and live.
Councillor Ange Tyler, cabinet member for housing, regulatory services, and community, emphasised the importance of ending homelessness in Herefordshire, particularly given the challenges of living on the streets during a pandemic. She’s excited about Project Brave’s continuation and hopeful that their efforts will make a real difference in the lives of the county’s most vulnerable.
She said: “It’s difficult to imagine how those sleeping rough are coping. Living on the streets can be dangerous, it causes serious health issues and it badly affects people’s wellbeing.”
She added: “We really must do all we can to end rough sleeping in Herefordshire. Project Brave is our answer to this and I welcome its continuation and wish everyone involved every success.”