It bought the freehold of its Creo House HQ in Beaufort Park Way in a £4.25m deal and opened its US East Coast HQ in Connecticut, and said the raising of £31.25m through a conditional share placing, boosted by a subsequent oversubscribed £5m ‘open offer’, would speed up the rollout of its products in the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australasia and the Pacific region.