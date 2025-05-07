In 2006, Tim Butters met up with 92-year-old Abergavenny man Joe Clifford, one of the guards responsible for looking after Rudolph Hess during his time at Maindiff Court on the outskirts of the town.

During the interview, the late Mr Clifford revealed how the captive Nazi walked with a semi-goosestep, tried to stab himself to death, frequently visited local pubs, and enjoyed walking in the surrounding hills. In honour of VE Day 80, we have chosen to reprint the article.