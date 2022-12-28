A HOUSEBUILDER has exchanged contracts to acquire a seven-acre site in Longhope.
SevenHomes plans to build 44 houses on the site between Church Road and Cheesegrove Lane.
The site is adjacent to one on which the Longhope Community Land Trust is seeking to build 12 affordable homes.
The SevenHomes proposal is for two, three and four-bedroom family homes, 40 per cent of which are earmarked as affordable properties.
Half of the seven-acre proposed site will be allocated as green open space, which the developers say will be “intrinsically designed in keeping with its enviable semi-rural surroundings.”
An outline planning application for the proposed development will be submitted to Forest of Dean District Council.
Abdul Ali, executive director and head of office for SevenHomes, said: “We are thrilled to have exchanged contracts for this development site. Its attractive semi-rural location combined with its ease of commuting and enviable local amenities means it is ideally positioned to meet the demands of modern living.
“With a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes, the proposed development will be well suited for a wide range of purchasers from first time buyers, young couples and growing families alike.
“We expect there to high demand from prospective buyers for this development and look forward to submitting a planning application.”
A planning application for the adjacent site has already been submitted to the Forest Council.
The Longhope Community Land Trust is working with the Hampshire-based Aster housing association on the proposal.
The affordable properties will be a mix of one-bedroom flats and two- and three-bedroom homes.