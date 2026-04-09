Two Rivers Housing has secured £140m of new funding to support continued investment in its tenants’ homes and help build new affordable homes in Gloucestershire and Herefordshire
Working with its funding advisers Centrus Financial, valuers Jones Lang Lasalle and legal advisers Trowers & Hamlins, the housing association completed a deal worth £90m with Santander and secured a further £50m revolving credit facility with Barclays Bank.
The housing association says the funding will enable it to deliver its ambitious growth plans while ensuring existing tenants have warm, safe, affordable homes.
Carol Dover, Deputy Chief Executive for Two Rivers Housing, said: “Delivering great quality affordable homes has never been more important.
“Two Rivers Housing is committed to supporting the government’s 1.5 million new homes target.
“The new investment will allow us to continue to punch above our weight in building across both the Gloucestershire and Herefordshire regions.
“I’d like to thank the teams at Centrus Financial, Jones Lang Lasalle and Trowers & Hamlins for their expert support and guidance throughout the refinancing process and our funding partners Barclays and Santander who have been very supportive throughout.”
Darragh O’Keeffe, Relationship Director at Santander said: “We are pleased to have supported Two Rivers with this funding, reflecting our strong partnership and shared commitment to delivering safe, affordable and sustainable homes.
Neil Hetherington, Relationship Director at Barclays Corporate Banking said: “The new facility supports their continued investment in their existing homes and develop much needed new social housing homes for the future.”
Tom Archer, Director at Centrus Financial added: “This transaction strengthens Two Rivers Housing’s funding platform through competitive terms, improved flexibility and disciplined execution in a volatile market environment.
Two Rivers manages more than 4,700 homes in the Forest, Gloucestershire and surrounding areas.
In 2018, it pledged to build 1,000 new homes by 2028 and remains ahead of schedule.
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