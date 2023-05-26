MORE than 1,700 new and improved multi-sports grassroots facilities across the UK are benefiting from £68 million from the Government, improving access to high quality facilities and encouraging people to get active by participating in sport.
Projects support a range of facility types, from the creation or upgrade of changing rooms, grass pitches and 3G football turf pitches and pavilions, to floodlights, fencing and improved disabled access.
Locally, over £8,700 has been allocated to the Forest of Dean. This money will be used for the purchase of goalposts, fencing and portable floodlights for Sling Playing Fields to support Sling Football Club, and for the purchase of goalposts and additional storage facilities for Tidenham Football Club. Grassroots football is so important to many communities and therefore I am glad that a couple of our local sides are benefiting from the latest round of Government investment – I know the money will be well spent.
This funding comes from the latest allocations of a £300 million UK wide capital investment in grassroots facilities to deliver upgrades, improvements and new pitches – making more high-quality facilities available for people to play football, hockey and other grassroots sports.
At least 50 per cent per cent of investment will be spent in underprivileged areas to give as many people as possible the opportunity to take part in sport.
This programme will also ensure particular focus on increasing participation among underrepresented groups such as women and girls, and those with a disability.
Commenting, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “Today we are delivering more than 1,700 new and improved grassroots sports facilities across the UK to continue to support, sustain and grow community and grassroots sport - so that physical activity is accessible to all, no matter a person’s background or location.”
This will help to deliver the huge mental health and physical wellbeing benefits associated with sport, improving the wellbeing of the nation and helping to cut NHS waiting lists.
Cutting waiting lists is one of the Conservative Government’s five priorities, as well as halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, and stopping the boats.
