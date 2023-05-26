Locally, over £8,700 has been allocated to the Forest of Dean. This money will be used for the purchase of goalposts, fencing and portable floodlights for Sling Playing Fields to support Sling Football Club, and for the purchase of goalposts and additional storage facilities for Tidenham Football Club. Grassroots football is so important to many communities and therefore I am glad that a couple of our local sides are benefiting from the latest round of Government investment – I know the money will be well spent.