The THREE-day 45,000-capacity music festival planned for August – billed as Wales' biggest - has been forced to change its venue due to an “unexpected issue around land”.
Organiser James Kenny has told the Beacon that “Unfortunately due to a mix of historical factors and unexpected circumstances, we are unable to utilise the showground for the festival.”
The Beacon understands that the planned three-day festival is now moving to Troy Farm, which had been earmarked as the campsite for the three-day event.
“While it will be smaller than we hoped, and the line up will be adjusted, the issues we are facing are rooted in history and not anyone's fault,” he added.
“The charming new venue offers a more intimate setting, allowing festival goers to enjoy performances in a beautiful natural environment.
“We are confident that this change will add a unique and memorable element to the event, creating a cosy atmosphere where music and community can truly shine.
He reassured punters saying: “For those of you with tickets who don't wish to come once you've seen the revised line-up, your tickets are fully refundable by clicking on the links in your e-ticket. If you have any problems, just DM us and we will help.”
The Monmouth Rising website has been suspended and a new one has appeared on a godaddysite.com which confirms that “the website is being tweaked “ and asks punters to “follow us on socials for up to date listings and gossip!”
There are no links for anyone wishing to buy tickets at this time.
We spoke to Rose Webb, the Monmouth Showground Administrator and she said: “The Monmouthshire Show Society Ltd, owners of the Monmouthshire Showground, hire out the Showground for several events every year to cover the cost of maintenance of the ground and to financially support the historic Monmouthshire Show.
“Following an approach from Rebellion live Ltd and various conversations and meetings, the society agreed to hire out the showground to the organisers of the Monmouth Rising Festival. We are aware that a tremendous amount of work has been undertaken by the organisers and how challenging it is to embark on such a project and are desperately sad for everyone involved that the challenges have been insurmountable at the current time,” she added.
For their live website information, go to https://monmouthrising.godaddysites.com/?fbclid=IwY2xjawIzyIJleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHUzEOGbYLQLR_nHPsgcnVObqu0n6PUoQmWMPRH484WZGpm4VFD2FekIOhQ_aem_kpCWKqAnZevKiIOre02Xbg