HUNDREDS joined the Monmouth Remembrance Parade this morning from Agincourt Square to the war memorial before the annual service.
Once again and despite the rain, townspeople turned out in large numbers to honour the fallen.
HUNDREDS joined the Monmouth Remembrance Parade this morning from Agincourt Square to the war memorial before the annual service.
Once again and despite the rain, townspeople turned out in large numbers to honour the fallen.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |