The Government’s Adult Social Care Reform White Paper, published in 2021, seeks to tackle the current challenges facing social care providers, such as Flexicare, and sets out a ten-year vision for care that puts people and families at its heart. Its core principles are to ensure that everyone has choice, control and support to live independent lives; that everyone can access outstanding personalised care and support and that social care is fair and accessible for everyone. The White Paper is part of wider social care plans, backed by £5.4 billion, which for the first time provides a limit to the cost of care for everyone in the adult social care system, and significantly increases state support.