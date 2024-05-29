All animals wishing to ascend the tower and the zipwire back to earth had to undergo a rigorous health check at the registration tent before being directed to Wendy for a safety briefing. Once that was complete, the bears donned a special harness and were escorted to the departure lounge at the base of the tower. The whooping and cheering could be heard all over the church yard as bear after bear made their successful descents. All bears completed their missions and several were brave enough to do it again and again and again…