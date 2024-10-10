Fifteen years ago Beverley Jones crashed out of her corporate career with burnout. As part of her Awaken business vision and mission she has set out to ensure that no-one ever needs to go through what she did. Through her talks, workshops, books and events she now introduces others to services and products that can help them through just as they did herself.
In 2016, nine years ago, the Chepstow MBS show opened its doors at Chepstow Racecourse to bring these people together and October 19 will see the show once again take place with Beverley on hand to help anyone who has had a ‘ bit of a wobble in life’ or felt you are on a rollercoaster that often dips at speed?
“As we travel through our life’s journey the path can often become rocky and we can feel like we have lost our way. At these times we can sometimes be found doing one of two things: pushing ourselves in order to reach sometimes the impossible goals that we set or we go the other way and recede into ourselves often becoming reclusive. So, what can we do about it?” asked Beverley
“The balance of our lives is often mis-understood as in today’s world we are told to look at our life / work balance and is this working in our favour. This is of course one of the keys but along with this we need to look at our physical health, mental fitness, spiritual growth, emotional balance and social connections, pull all these together and you are on an easier life path.”
On October 19 at Chepstow Racecourse for the eighth year the will be a mind, body, spirit event designed to help you achieve that balance across all areas of your life. Come along and join them to start (or continue) your journey to achieving all round balance. Tickets available on line at The Mind, Body & Spirit Show - Chepstow Racecourse 2024 (awakenmentoring.co.uk) or pay on the door. £5 entry or £8 for a double ticket.
“We look forward to welcoming you to the show,” said Beverley.