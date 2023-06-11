TWO traders who cut a woman’s hedge without permission intending to demand £200, and then ignored requests to stop have both been ordered to pay £480 in court penalties.
Jesse Lee, 24, and Richard Lee, 25, cut the hedge without being authorised to last August in Whitchurch between Ross-on-Wye and Monmouth, Hereford magistrates heard.
The duo admitted engaging in an aggressive commercial practice as a trader in court.
Not only were their actions “commercially aggressive”, they also “significantly impaired or were likely to significantly impair the average consumer's freedom of choice” said the prosecutor.
The court was told that they intended to demand £200 for the work and refused to stop when asked despite no contract requiring a 14-day cooling-off period having been signed.
The duo, of Darlingscote Road, Shipston-on-Stour, were fined £200, with £200 costs and a £80 victim surcharge.