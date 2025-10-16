THOUSANDS of food fans followed their taste buds to Speech House for the annual Forest Showcase festival.
The Showcase features the best in food, produce and drink from the Forest and beyond.
From top quality fruit, veg and meat to prepare to ideas on what and how to cook from local chefs, there was plenty to tempt visitors.
There was also crafts and music from the Lydney Training Band, Ernie Emmanual and Walt Jeremiah, the Forest Treblemakers choir and local duo The Scowles.
In the cookery theatre, Yvette Farrell showcased kale, Debbie Jones of the Forest Deli shared cheese recipes and offal was on the menu for Lewis Cooper from Speech House Hotel and Debbie Blackmore of Plump Hill Farm, Mitcheldean.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.