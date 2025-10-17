New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe On The Hill Tutshill at Live And Let Live Inn, Coleford Road, Tutshill, Chepstow; rated on October 1
• Rated 5: The Ark Cafe at Good News Centre, High Street, Newent, Gloucestershire; rated on September 23
• Rated 5: Three Choirs Vineyard at Baldwins Farm, Castle Tump, Newent, Glos; rated on September 23
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Thai Zabb By Ging at GL15; rated on October 7
• Rated 5: Chilliz Indian Takeaway at 15a High Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on October 2