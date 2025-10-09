A LOCAL musician who grew up writing music from his bedroom in the Forest of Dean is releasing a new mixtape which captures the hidden thoughts that surface when everything else falls silent.
“Quiet encapsulates a lot of my life in general," said Devon. “It’s called When the World Goes Quiet because I found I was producing a lot of songs later in the evening.”
“It felt like the whole village went to bed. The lack of noise helped me hone in as I found you can find a lot of distraction in the day.”
“I’ve wrestled with the slower pace of life and working in the music industry is the opposite.”
Devon explains that coming back home to the countryside can be nice as it separates the chaos and business in the music sector.
“It’s a really nice place to come back to because it keeps you in the real world as it can feel like a totally different universe.
“Sometimes when I go to places like London it can feel like I am taking a train into the bubble.”
Devon elaborates on how the music industry has really benefitted him over the years, since finding his passion from a young age.
“It taught me a lot to rely on myself. The music industry is all encapsulating as when you’re in music it can feel like you’re in a succubus, it sounds all negative and it’s not, music is everything to me, I think when you’re in the industry you have to go hundred percent or not if you really want to go for it but the negative part is it sucks all your time,” said Devon.
The local artist found his passion for music because growing up there wasn’t a lot to do. When he started it gave him something to focus on, but the passion just grew. Music has led him into an amazing music-led direction performing in front of thousands of people to now releasing a mixtape.
“I hope people listen to it and feel some comfort that I am literally just a human being living life.’
Devon confirms the secret to writing music is to not be afraid to write a ‘bad’ song, as writing music is a way to express yourself.
“I think coming from a place like this, I am not writing music to escape, it’s more imagining yourself to be somewhere else.”
“I wouldn’t want to write music that paints me as a perfect person.”
Looking ahead, Devon is completing his tour and bringing out the mixtape on October 24 and is looking to taking a short break afterwards.
His tour dates are :
- Thu 06 November - Heartbreakers, Southampton
- Sat 08 November - Thekla, Bristol
- Thu 13 November - Colours, London
- Fri 14 November - The Lodge at Deaf Institute, Manchester
- Fri 21 November - Zerox, Shooting Gallery, Newcastle
- Sat 22 November - Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds
