UNEMPLOYMENT in the Forest of Dean rose in September, according to new figures.
September saw a rise of 75 claimants, from 1,335 in August to 1,410, representing a 5.6 per cent monthly change.
Overall in the county, Gloucestershire saw a rise from 10,350 to 10,765, an increase of 415. Gloucestershire’s claimant count rate increased to 2.7 per cent.
However, all districts saw an increase in the estimated number of unemployed claimants. The number of males unemployed in the county stands at 5,800, while the number of females unemployed stands at 4,965.
The claimant count is a measure of the number of people who are unemployed and claiming benefits, with figures provided by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
