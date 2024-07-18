THE first fully “inclusive” gym in Gloucestershire has opened its doors in Bream.
Inclusive Fitness was the brainchild of wheelchair user Gareth Hughes and provides a fitness facility for people with disabilities and those without.
One of his fellow directors in the Community Interest Company – so-called because their main aim is to benefit the local community rather than generate private profit – is Carrianne Halford, who is also a wheelchair user.
Gareth has been using a wheelchair since he sustained major injuries – including breaking his back in four places and puncturing both lungs – in a motorcycle accident in 2016.
Carrianne, who has been a friend of Gareth since childhood was diagnosed with a rare tumour in her spine which meant she has to use a wheelchair.
Prior to his accident, Gareth was a regular gym user but after it he struggled to find somewhere which could cater for his needs.
His solution was to establish a facility himself and the work to set up Inclusive Fitness started in October last year.
Gareth said: “It provides a fitness facility that can cater for disabled and non-disabled people in the community and surrounding area
“What sets Inclusive Fitness CIC apart from other gyms in the area is we will be able to offer a unique point of view as to what disabled people require and need to be able stay fit and healthy and tto be able to adjust and assist in their fitness routine.
“I want to inspire and motivate others to push past their limitations.
“Disabled people want to have fun and live a normal life – to give them the strength and confidence that anything is possible with new experiences and new friendships and giving back to the community.”
Gareth was given advice on setting up the social enterprise by the Gloucestershire Rural Community Council.
Inclusive Fitness, which features artwork by Sam Barnett, is located at Miles Merchant Yard off High Street. For more information visit the Inclusive Fitness CIC page on Facebook.