At a time when more and more pet owners cannot afford to even feed their pets, let alone take them to the vet, the Forest of Dean Salvation Army and the Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home have joined forces to host a Pop-Up Vet Clinic for pet owners who are struggling to afford to keep their beloved companions.
The clinic, the first of its kind in the Forest of Dean, will take place on December 5 from 11am to 2pm at The Salvation Army, 43 North Road Broadwell. It will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, offering free health checks and other veterinary services for pet owners who cannot afford vets fees.
Vivienne Prescott, the Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army Forest of Dean said: "Our pets are like family, and when owners face financial difficulties, it can lead to immense distress for both them and their animals.
“More and more people in the Forest of Dean are struggling with the cost of living, and like everything else, the cost of keeping a pet keeps rising, with vets’ fees now completely out of reach for many. Animal charities are under strain from people forced to give up their pets, and owners hearts are broken at having to say goodbye to their loyal companions. This clinic not only offers vital veterinary services but also supports the mental well-being of our community. We are committed to helping everyone thrive and keep their furry friends with them."
The clinic will provide a range of services, including health checks, microchipping, worming, and general consultations, all free of charge. The Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home will provide qualified veterinary staff to run the clinic, ensuring that each pet receives the high-quality care they deserve. In addition to veterinary care, pet owners will be welcomed with fresh coffee and cake, with the Salvation Army team on hand to offer support, conversation, and signposting to other services as needed, further reinforcing the community spirit that drives this initiative.
A trial clinic was held earlier this year and it is hoped to make this a monthly event.