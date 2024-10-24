A FOREST primary school has been rated good across the board by inspectors.
Westbury Church of England Primary was described as “inclusive and friendly” by Ofsted.
The school was rated ‘good’ for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years the second highest grade and which matches that awarded at the previous inspection in 2018.
Their report states: “Pupils enjoy coming to this small, inclusive and friendly school. “The values of ‘kindness, respect, friendship and hope’ are central to school life.
“Pupils feel safe and value their friendships.
“Most parents and carers agree that the school is a positive place to be.”
One parent told them: “My child loves this school.
“They have grown so much since starting and developed in confidence, all thanks to the staff and support given.”
The school, including governors, has high aspirations for all pupils.
The motto, ‘Small school, dreaming big’, shines through. Pupils develop knowledge and understanding of themselves and what they can achieve as well as understanding the world around them.
Reading is “at the heart of the curriculum” with a carefully selected range of stories, songs and rhymes supporting early reading development.
A structured approach to phonics helps children become confident and proficient readers while careful checks enable staff to intervene with those who who struggle.
Older pupils enjoy reading and talk enthusiastically about what they are reading.
The school has an engaging and ambitious curriculum which maps out what pupils will learn in each subject.
In maths, pupils use their knowledge to deepen and secure their understanding over time.
In history, pupils have regular opportunities to recap that helps them remember what they have learnt in the long term.
But the inspectors also found inconsistent expectations of how pupils apply their writing skills, so children do not always apply what they have been learning in writing across the curriculum.
The inspectors also said that assessment is not used precisely enough in some subjects across the wider curriculum.
As a result, pupils have gaps in their knowledge so the school needs to ensure that staff use assessment effectively to identify what is lacking.
Most pupils have positive attitudes to their learning but if they become distracted, staff deal with it quickly.
Adults support those who struggle with their behaviour with consistency and sensitivity.
Pupils are respectful and encouraged to be kind.
“Exciting” extra-curricular activities include drama, music, karate and sports clubs.
Children like taking on areas of responsibility such as house captains, buddies and school council members and are proud to talk of their personal achievements.
Pupils enjoy their social times and a wide range of playground resources has enhanced the opportunities for active play.
They enjoy taking on the role of play ambassadors, supporting and encouraging children of all ages to play together and take on the responsibility of looking after the playground.
Pupils have a highly secure understanding of other faiths and religions and know that it is good to be different
Headteacher, Anna-Mai Armstrong, who has been in post since 2022, said
“The inspection was very thorough.
“The inspectors spoke to parents, staff and nearly every pupil as well as observing lessons and playtimes.
“We are very pleased that Ofsted recognised what we are trying to achieve here at Westbury.”
There were 69 children at the school when the two-day inspection took place at the beginning of July this year.
The school has recently started providing full Wraparound Provision from 7.30am -5.30pm daily run by Progressive Sports.
To find out more about the school visit www.westburyceschool or call 01452 760303.