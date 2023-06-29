Ross-on-Wye's art gallery "Made in Ross" is holding an art competition this summer, inviting artists of all ages and skill levels to participate in "Inspired by the Wye". The competition aims to celebrate the stunning natural environment created by the River Wye, a source of pleasure for both locals and visitors.
Whether you're an established artist, a young or not-so-young crafter, a beginner or someone still at school, you are welcome to take part. Visit the Made in Ross gallery to learn more about the competition and pick up a flyer. Entries can be in any form of art that can be displayed.
The competition will open for entries on July 25th and the deadline for submissions is Monday August 28th. Selected works will be showcased at the historic Market House in the centre of Ross from September 22nd to October 30th 2023. To take part simply submit a photograph of your work through the competition page on the Made in Ross website.
As well as the exciting opportunity for participants to have their art displayed in the gallery, there will three prizes for the most evocative work: Category 1 (under 11 years) £30, Category 2 (11 – 16 years) £50 and Category 3 (17+ years) £100.
Ross-on-Wye is an inspiring place for artists to work, and the town is fortunate to have many talented crafters and artists in the area. Don't miss out on the chance to showcase your talents and celebrate the beauty of the River Wye. Enter "Inspired by the Wye" and be part of this exciting art competition.