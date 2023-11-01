TWO friends lifted 32,400kgs - just short of 71,500lbs – in just two hours to raise funds for a breast cancer charity.
‘Iron’ Pam Bendall and ‘Steely Ann’ took on the weightlifting challenge as a fundraiser for Breast Cancer Now.
Pam, who is 72, and 60-year-old Ann took on deadlifts, back squats and bench presses overseen by their personal trainer, Chris Adams, of Newnham-based ADFitness Body Mechanic.
The grandmothers challenged their friends to guess the total they would lift and the nearest was almost half the actual total at 17,000kgs.
They have raised nearly £1,600 for the charity.