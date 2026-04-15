WHAT might just be the smallest library in Monmouthshire has opened in Wyesham, offering a variety of books and highlighting the importance of reading.

The concept is simple, visitors can take a book to read and either keep it or pass it on to a friend. People are also encouraged to bring books to share, leaving them in the little library for others to enjoy.

There is a wide selection of books to choose from, with a range of genres. The initiative not only promotes a love of reading but also adopts a strong sense of community, providing a free and accessible way for people to share books.

You can find The Little Library at Woodland View in Wyesham.