It’s a bumper turn-out for carnival
AROUND 3,000 people enjoyed the Bank Holiday sunshine at the first Parkend Carnival in three years.
‘‘It was very successful and we were very pleased with the number of people,” said Meryl Teague who is one of the organisers.
“We had 3,000 people who entered the field. It was very busy.”
The parade of floats and walking entries started at the Cannop Road junctio and made a circuit of the village, passing The Fountain Inn and entering the field opposite The Woodman pub.
The event was officially opened by Michelle and Alan Powell, who were due to open the carnival back in 2020, to mark their 30th year at The Fountain, but due to the pandemic meant a two-year delay.
Mrs Powell presented the Carnival Queen’s crown to Millie Gwynne who lives in the village.
The parade was led by banner carriers 12-year-old Abi Rudge and Hetty O’Flynn, aged seven, and the Bream Silver Band.
Also taking part were the Harmony Twirlstars marching band from Cinderford, Forest Musical Society, the Blue Phoenix jazz band and samba band Vehla Bataria which are both based in Caldicot.
Among the other highlights were a procession of vintage tractors and four-year-old Elvis impersonator Finley Willetts.
The prize for the best float went to a vintage pick-up truck decorated to support the campaign to save Cannop Ponds.
The ponds also featured in the best small vehicle section with the prize going to Malcolm and Annie Gwilliam with their 1974 Landrover.
The pictures on these pages were taken by Andy Sherwill.
You can see more of his pictures from the day in our sister paper The Forester available now.
