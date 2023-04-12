THIS Sunday, (April 17), Forest Folk Club is hosting one of their ever popular Singers’ Nights at The Orepool, Sling near Coleford.
There will be some great acoustic music to enjoy and if you would to contribute musically, then just turn up around 7.30pm to add your name to the list for the night’s line up.
Entry is £2 on the door for an 8pm start.
You might also like to check out the events page on the Forest Folk club website for some very exciting guest nights taking place during the coming spring and summer.
Treats include The Lost Trades, Johnny Coppin, Will Causley, Harp and a Monkey, The Jigantics, Huw Williams…..what a line up!