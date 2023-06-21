Ross-on-Wye witnessed an event of notable joy last week as one of its cherished residents, Jean Pain, celebrated a century of life.
This remarkable milestone was marked on the June 16, and Ross Court, where Jean resides, orchestrated a splendid birthday celebration, resplendent with laughter, cakes, and good cheer.
Born in Bristol, Jean was just a teenager of seventeen when the echoes of war reached the shores of Britain. Heeding the call to serve, she took up arms in her own way, contributing to the national effort with a short, but significant, tenure in the land army. As the tides of conflict receded, Jean found employment as a milk recorder with the milk marketing board, a role that affirmed her work ethic and determination.
Jean’s personal story is incomplete without mentioning her beloved husband, Herbert. Their love story began in 1946, culminating in a marriage that blessed them with two children - Peter and Sally. The couple embarked on a shared journey to Hereford, their days kept busy by the demands of a thriving milk round that operated seven days a week. Following 44 blissful years together, Jean’s world dimmed with Herbert’s passing in 1990.
Despite life’s trials, Jean’s faith remains unshaken, rooted firmly in the Church of England. Her remarkable spirit is often a beacon of light to those around her, inspiring them with her wisdom and sharp wit. Her birthday was marked by a joyful celebration with family and friends, as everyone congregated to raise a toast to this extraordinary lady.
Hayley Rogers, the Activity Coordinator at Ross Court, shared the event’s jubilance, describing Jean as a “wonderful witty person with an amazing sense of humour”. As she narrated the details of the celebration, she highlighted the two beautifully crafted cakes and the lively ‘fizz’ that added to the day’s sparkle.
Thus, Ross-on-Wye’s very own remarkable centenarian, Jean Pain, saw in her hundredth year surrounded by love, joy, and the warmest of birthday wishes.
Here’s raising a glass to Jean and her extraordinary journey of a century!