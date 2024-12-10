WORLD-renowned designer Professor Jimmy Choo has delivered inspiring and hands-on workshops at Haberdashers' Monmouth School, offering 60 talented students the chance to learn from the fashion icon.
The patron of the school’s Fashion, Design, and Textiles pillar, hosted two exclusive workshops for youngsters from Years 9 to 12.
Participants selected were based on a 200-word statement and a photo of their best creative work.
Professor Choo – whose great-nephews, the sons of Old Monmothian Jonathan Gaylard and wife Lucy Choi, attend the school – shared inspiring stories from his childhood and demonstrated his shoe design process, guiding students as they sketched and created using bespoke sketchbooks.
The sessions also focused on fabric and colour choices, with students selecting from a variety of materials to bring their designs to life.
"It was incredible to learn directly from someone as legendary as Professor Jimmy Choo. Hearing his stories and receiving feedback on my work was so inspiring!" said one student.
DT and Textiles teacher Becca Nieuwoudt added: "Professor Choo’s expertise and passion truly brought the design world to life for our students. This workshop will leave a lasting impact on them."
The sessions were filmed to become a teaching resource for the school and gifted to schools both locally and further afield.
Born in Penang, Malaysia, Professor Choo OBE is celebrated for his pioneering contributions to the luxury footwear industry, gaining international acclaim as the co-founder of the iconic Jimmy Choo brand, synonymous with elegance, innovation, and craftsmanship.
Professor Choo’s involvement with Haberdashers’ Monmouth began two years ago when he led a workshop for younger students, including his great-nephew’s class in Prep.
The creativity and enthusiasm of the students left a lasting impression, sparking his desire to return in a more formal capacity.
Professor Choo said: “I was captivated by the energy and creativity of the children and the inspiring atmosphere at Haberdashers’ Monmouth.
"This is a special place, and I’m excited to support these talented young people.”
A school spokesperson said: "Professor Choo’s involvement exemplifies the school’s dedication to blending academic excellence with real-world experience, preparing students to excel in creative and entrepreneurial endeavours."