The Lower Wye Ramblers invite keen walkers to join them on Sunday, October 27 for a seven-mile moderate walk through the Forest of Dean, which is lovely at this time of year in its autumn colours.
Starting at 10 am from New Fancy car park (Grid reference: SO 62749 09590; Nearest postcode: GL15 4HS; what3words: elbowed.occupations.custard), the route will take in the villages of Parkend, Whitecroft and Pillowell and, depending on timing, may include sight of a Dean Forest Railway engine in action.
Please bring a drink, snack, and packed lunch with you and wear suitable clothing and footwear for the walk. For further information and contact details for the walk leaders, go the group’s website (www.ramblers.org.uk/lower-wye; it is always advisable to look on the website on the morning of a walk to check for any last-minute changes [e.g. cancellation due to weather, etc.]) or Facebook page.
Walking is a great way to stay fit, enjoy the beautiful area we live in, and meet new people and make friends, and the Lower Wye Ramblers group offers a warm welcome to both novice and experienced walkers. So come along and join us—we look forward to meeting you.