Everyday: 9am Zoom Morning Prayer
Tuesday: 9am-11am Tea and Toast and Community Larder at St Mary’s Hall 2.30pm Just B Bereavement Support Group at St Mary’s, on the fourth Tuesday of the month
Wednesday, February 22: 10am Half term Toddle and Toast at St Mary’s. (Usual Term time 8.45-10.15am) 11am – 12.30pm Craft group at St Mary’s. Second and fourth Wednesday of the month 11.15am Ponder and Pray – on zoom. First and third Wednesday of the month 7.30pm Ash Wednesday Service at St Mary’s
Thursday: 10am Eucharist service at St Mary’s 10am – 3pm Warm Space in St Mary’s Hall 11.45am Thursday Prayer Group by zoom
Sunday February 26: 8am BCP Communion Service at St Mary’s 9.30am Live-streamed Eucharist Service at St Mary’s 10.30am for 11am Family Service at Walford 6pm Evensong at St Mary’s Please check our website for details or contact the church office.