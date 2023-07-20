AUSSIE heart-throb and star of the stage and screen Jason Donovan is inviting locals to spend a summer’s evening with him at Chepstow Castle as he performs his biggest hits live on stage.
As part of the Castell Roc Festival, the Neighbours legend is coming to town on Saturday, August 19 for a special performance inside the castle.
Tickets for the event start at £38, with the show starting at 7pm on the night.
Melbourne-born Jason was nine years old when he took on his first acting role but his big break came with the role of Scott Robinson in ‘Neighbours’, which turned him into an international star, gaining every Australian major award including ‘Most Popular Actor’.
The series went onto to become one of the highest rating shows in the UK which led to Jason’s association and huge success with acclaimed producers, Stock, Aitken and Waterman.
His debut album ‘Ten Good Reasons’ was the biggest selling album of 1989 contributing to impressive career sales of 13 million albums and 4 UK No.1 singles.
Music was always a constant in Jason’s life, as was his passion for acting and theatre.
This combination became a natural transition for what was to become one of his definitive roles – Olivier-nominated portrayal of Joseph in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ at London’s Palladium.
This sell out 18-month run in 1991 produced a number one single and best-selling soundtrack album, and is still known for being one of the most successful revivals of all time.
Jason has gone on to star in The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Priscilla, Annie Get Your Gun, Sound of Music, The King’s Speech and Million Dollar Quartet.
On television he has featured in I’m A Celeb (2006) and Strictly Come Dancing (2011), Who Do You Think You Are (2011), ITV’s Superstar (2012) and Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (2012). He also appeared in ITV’s drama ‘Echo Beach’ (2008).
In 2016 Jason embarked on his Ten Good Reason’s tour, his first for 8 years. He played 44 sold-out dates throughout the UK and a plethora of 80s festivals in the UK and Europe over the summer.
In Feb 2018, Jason embarked on his ‘Amazing Midlife Crisis Tour’ including 5 sold out nights at the Edinburgh Festival.
During a break in December 2018, he found time to reprise his role of Parson Nathaniel for The War Of The Worlds 40th Anniversary Tour and was also announced as co producer for the Priscilla Queen of the Desert Tour, a behind the scenes role for him this time.
In spring 2019, he completed his Amazing Midlife Crisis Tour after 110 dates around the UK and in this summer, returned to Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s production of Joseph & His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium playing the role of ‘Pharaoh’ alongside Sheridan Smith who took the role of ‘The Narrator’.
In December 2019, Jason travelled to his hometown Melbourne to star in the Australian production of Chicago playing the role of Billy Flynn, the defence attorney who can win any trial and usually represents women who have murdered their lovers.
In early 2021 Jason took part in ITV’s Dancing on Ice alongside professional partner, former DOI champion Alexandra Schauman.
In July, Jason returned to the London Palladium to star in Joseph & His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat as ‘Pharaoh’ and in the Autumn, Jason took to the road for his first musical tour in five years.
The 38 date tour, titled ‘Even More Good Reasons’ saw Jason and his band play in cities all over the UK & Ireland with a set list including the entire Ten Good Reasons album, Sweet Transvestite from his time in ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ and ‘Suddenly’ by Angry Anderson paying homage to his time in Neighbours.
When the Even More Good Reasons Tour finished in December, Jason made his pantomime debut in Goldilocks & The Three Bears at the Birmingham Hippodrome playing The Evil Ringmaster.
In March 2022 it was announced Jason would be joining the cast of ‘Grease The Musical’ playing ‘Teen Angel for select performances at London’s Dominion Theatre throughout the summer co-starring alongside fellow aussie, Peter Andre.
In May 2022, Jason once again reprised his role as ‘Pharaoh’ in the touring production of Joseph & His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, in June Jason performed ‘Any Dream Will Do’ outside the gates of Buckingham Palace as part of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
In August, Jason was part of a reunion that many people had waited more than thirty years to see.
He, alongside Kylie Minogue re-joined the cast of ‘Neighbours’ as Scott and Charlene for one final time as the world waved goodbye to Ramsay Street.
After a hugely successful first panto season in 2021, Jason will be playing the Evil Ringmaster once again in Goldilocks & The Three Bears, this time at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton.
In October, Jason confirmed he is joining the cast of The Rocky Horror Show in Sydney for the 50th Anniversary Production in 2023. He will once again, don his fishnets and heels to play Frank N Furter.