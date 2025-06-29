HUNDREDS turned out to watch the annual Monmouth Carnival get under way at lunchtime, with the parade heading down Monnow Street from St Mary’s Church to Chippenham providing a riot of colour and sound, with bright costumes and displays and drumming and Samba music.
Tricycle power at Monmouth Carnival parade (Beacon)
There’s loads of entertainment and refreshments at the carnival field, plus live music with the battle of the Battle of the Bands set to continue until 10pm.
Samba music hits the streets of Monmouth in the town's carnival parade (Beacon)
So why not head down there, and join in the fun, with this year’s theme Heroes and Villains
Star Wars at Monmouth Carnival parade (Beacon)
Monmouth Carnival parade 3 (Beacon)
A dragon at Monmouth Carnival parade (Beacon)
Making a buzz at Monmouth Carnival (Beacon)
Paraders at Monmouth Carnival (Beacon)
Busy Bees at Monmouth Carnival parade (Beacon)
Monmouth flyers wing in to action at Monmouth Carnival parade (Beacon)
The parade proved a great success at Monmouth Carnival (Beacon)
Captain Hook and Peter Pan (Beacon)
Tales from the River Bank at Monmouth carnival (Beacon)
Flowering above the fray at Monmouth Carnival (Beacon)
