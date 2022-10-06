Judge tells drug dealers they had ‘behaved like idiots’
A FOREST man who was involved in dealing cannabis in the Cotswolds with his landlord has been ordered to do unpaid work by a judge.
Jai Aldridge, 23, of Muzzle Patch, Tibberton, and Mikal Neal, 38, of Barkers Leys, Bishops Cleeve, near Cheltenham were given one year community orders.
Prosecutor Ehsanul Oarith told the court that on November 28 2020 Aldridge was driving when he was stopped by police who found a quantity of cannabis and cash in his vehicle.
A search of Aldridge’s then home in Owls End Road, Bishops Cleeve, revealed more cannabis, £1,680 cash and mobile phones.
One of the phones had been used for £5,000 worth of drug transactions.
The total weight of the cannabis seized was 480 grams.
Aldridge’s address was registered to Neal, who was seen by police and denied any knowledge of what was going on at the premises.
Later, however, he pleaded guilty to permitting the premises to be used for the supply of controlled drugs.
Neal was said to have allowed Aldridge to store the drugs at the premises.
Solicitor Matthew Harbinson, for Aldridge, said his client had no previous pattern of offending and had not reoffended since his arrest almost two years ago.
“Aldridge turned to drugs after his long-term relationship broke down.
‘‘He hopes that now this case is almost over he can move on with his life.
‘‘When Neale took him in, Aldridge was homeless as homeless can be,” Mr Harbinson said.
“He hopes to join the army soon and be part of The Rifles.”
Sarah Jenkins, for Neal, said: “He has historical convictions, but nothing to do with drugs. He is a prime candidate for a community order as he has not been in trouble for almost two years.”
Aldridge pleaded guilty to being concerned in supplying 480 grams of cannabis at Bishops Cleeve on November 28 2020.
Judge Ian Lawrie KC told both men that he was baffled that the case had been sent to the Crown Court as it could have been dealt with by the magistrates.
“You’ve both indulged in a crime which involves Class B drugs, namely cannabis, which is still an offence,” the judge said.
“I’m not going to put barriers in place that will affect your future lives. This will be a 12-month community order. You both made poor decisions and behaved like idiots.”
The judge ordered that Aldridge must complete 60 hours of unpaid work and Neal 110 hours. The men were each ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge.
Judge Lawrie concluded: “I’m giving you both a chance to get on with your lives as you have already shown you can stay out of trouble.”
The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and confiscation of the cash, which will be donated to Gloucestershire Constabulary’s drug prevention and education project.
