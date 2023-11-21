A WOMAN is set to go on trial accused of being complicit in the rape, kidnap and murder of a Forest student 33 years ago.
Joanna Parrish, from Newnham-on-Severn, was raped and murdered in Monéteau, France in May 1990 whilst working in a school as an English assistant.
This was subject of an extensive investigation by the French authorities for many years.
A French serial killer, Michel Fourniret, was a suspect, along with his wife Monique Olivier.
Michel Fourniret died in 2021 in prison, following his confession to her murder. Monique Olivier was formally charged earlier this year and will be standing trial in Nanterre, Paris for three murders.
The trial is due to commence on 28 November for three weeks.
The verdict day is set for Friday, December 15.
Gloucestershire Constabulary is providing direct support to Joanna’s family, alongside the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.
Acting Detective Inspector Faye Satchwell-Bennett, who is Tactical Family Liaison Officer Lead for the force, said on behalf of the family: “The Parrish family are preparing to attend France for the trial and to finally seek long awaited justice for the death of Joanna.
“This is an extremely distressing and highly emotional time for them and we would please ask that their privacy is respected at this time.
“They are being directly supported by Family Liaison Officers (FLOs) from Gloucestershire Constabulary, The National Homicide Service and the Foreign Office.
“They will be supported at the trial in person by FLOs and the British Consulate.”