The Labour Party’s candidate in the General Election, Matt Bishop, launched his ambitions for the Forest of Dean to a packed room of activists at Viney Hill Sports and Social Club.
Local Labour members and supporters who attended the event were inspired by their candidate
“He’s one of us, rather than a slick Westminster type,” said Graham Morgan, Labour County Councillor for Cinderford, Ruspidge and Soudley.
“Matt lives in the Forest and is genuinely passionate about the area, wanting to give the constituency a bigger voice in Parliament, one that truly reflects what local people want, within a government that will be strong enough to deliver change.”
Matt was brought up by his grandparents, and said it was a home rich in love and support, but not in money.
He had free school meals and was initially not very engaged with his learning, but when Labour came to power in 1997, he took a keen interest in politics and so began his journey of public service.
At 18 he joined the police,and then worked in children’s social services, social housing, and is currently an Education Welfare Officer in a local secondary school.
He says his priorities are the NHS and education as well as tackling the cost of living crisis and attracting better employment to the area.
The Forest district council also says he appalled by the pollution affecting the rivers Severn and Wye and will be working to make sure water companies are sanctioned and that the rivers can be brought back to health.
He also says he hasn’t forgotten that the Tories tried to privatise the Forest and will ensure the natural environment is safeguarded for the future.
He added: “The Labour Party in the Forest of Dean is really strong again, and all polling and tactical voting sites clearly show that only I and the Labour Party can beat the Tories here.
“I will never tell voters that choosing the party that feels the best fit for them is a wasted vote, but I will say that any vote apart from for Labour, risks people waking up on July 5 and finding they have a Conservative MP.”