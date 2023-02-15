THE “devastating” impact of tree disease on the Forest in the last five years has meant large areas of woodland have had to be cleared.
Hundreds of acres were clear felled after Plant Health Notices (PHN) were issued to contain the spread of disease.
But Forestry England says woodland managers are often fighting a losing battle, with diseases being spread in a variety of ways from soils, water, and wind.
In the last five years, 115 hectares – about 285 acres – of larch have been removed because of the disease Phytophthora Ramorum, with more needing to be felled to contain its spread.
Two areas that have been badly affected in the east of the Forest are Staple Edge and Danby Lodge in Yorkley.
The western half of the Forest has seen its fair share of outbreaks too, with a clearfell near Broadwell and a newly discovered infection between Milkwall and Darkhills.
Last year, the western half of the Dean was also subject to a Demarcated Area Notice (DMA) to restrict timber movement to help stop the spread of a newly discovered disease, Phytophthora Pluvialis, which affects species such as Douglas Fir and Pine.
Chalara ash dieback has had a devastating impact across the country, most noticeably at roadside where felling operations have been happening to remove ash that pose a danger to motorists.
Forestry England says people going into woodlands have a part to play in preventing the spread of disease.
Tom Brockington, Operations Manager for Forestry England in the Forest of Dean, said: “Having to fell trees before they reach maturity because of disease is always a sad sight.
“It disrupts our forest plans and is something our professional foresters never want to see.
“However, it is necessary, we must comply with Plant Health Notices to protect a woodland and the wider environment by containing a disease.
“It gives us a chance to halt the spread, preserving as many trees as possible.
“It is also important to restrict movement in some areas to help prevent a disease spreading from an infected site to other areas of the woodland or a different woodland completely.
“This causes disruption to operations with timber having to remain stacked in the woodland and prevents a useable resource reaching the mill.
“Biosecurity is really important, and simply put its keeping things clean, which in a woodland environment is not easy but we have cleaning agents that we use on machinery and our equipment.
“But we need the help from visitors to our forests - the simple removal of mud from boots, bikes and buggies after every visit is really important.
“Forestry England are committed to increasing the range and diversity of trees they plant, ensuring the right tree is planted in the right place for the right reason.
“The key lies with better understanding of what conditions trees will be growing in 20 years from now we can future proof our forests making them more resilient to pests, diseases, and climate change.”
Forestry England recommends the following steps for visitors to help prevent the spread of disease:
#KeepItClean – After a visit and before you leave or visit another woodland, clean mud, leaves and twigs from your boots, bikes and buggies.
#TakeNothing – Leave wood where you find it, transferring sticks, branches and bark from one woodland to another or to your garden can transfer disease.
#LeaveNothing – Garden waste dumped on verges, laybys and in wooded areas can spread disease, disrupt the natural soil structure and introduce invasive species.