A ‘PLANETARY parade’ has taken place over three days this week, with the last chance to see the rare phenomenon expected after sunset tomorrow Friday, February 28, 2025.
The ‘planetary parade’ is when Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter, and Mars all line up in the evening sky, a combination that will not happen again until after 2040.
Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Mars will be visible to the naked eye, while Uranus and Neptune will require binoculars or a telescope. Saturn is more difficult to see due to its proximity to the Sun.
To observe this event, it is recommended to choose a location with minimal light pollution and clear skies.