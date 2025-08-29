Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent have been inundated with last minute entries for their forthcoming Antiques & Collectables sale on September 25-26. The auction is now closed for entries with the fully illustrated catalogue available online from the 18th of September. The saleroom will be open for viewing on of September23-24 from 10am to 5pm and on the morning of the sales 9am to 10am. If you wish to be notified each time a sale catalogue is posted online (this is generally eight times per year) then please contact Smiths who will add your details to their database.
However at present Smiths staff are still busy unpacking boxes and cataloguing some of the larger consignments which have been delivered to the saleroom in the last few days. The sale features a special section for silver, gold and jewellery but also includes a vast range of other antiques such as ceramics, glass, furniture, pictures, toys, militaria and collectables.
Two interesting consignments from the Ledbury area include a range of quirky collectables such as a set of nine early 20th century painted wood figurative skittles complete with their original box and three balls. It is easy to see the appeal of these charming little ‘men’ and they are sure to prove popular and perform well against their £60/£100 estimate. Other toys in the sale include a range of lead figures, trains, diecast cars, Mamod steam engines and a collection of vintage Sindy and Norah Wellings dolls.
A diverse collection of militaria items are still being catalogued at the time of writing, but include items relating to Napoleon such as Parian and spelter busts, pictures and ceramics.
Other collectables include an antique cannon ball, a collection of swords and bayonets and even a WWI periscope used to keep an eye on enemy movements from the relative safety of the trenches. With its wobbly concertina action and two poor quality mirrors it was apparently not particularly effective - but it has now become an interesting collectable estimated at £50/£70. It is amazing to contrast this rather hopeless device with the satellite images and drone technology used today!
Other intriguing items include an antique Chinese wooden cricket cage, of simple form it is estimated at just £20/£30. The Chinese have traditionally kept crickets as pets firstly for their soothing musical song but also for competitive fighting - which became a popular gambling sport in the late 19th and early 20th century.
A wide selection of silver in the sale includes a fine Regency silver teapot with applied floral decoration made by Joseph Angell in 1817. Estimated at £500/£700 it is joined by a good range of silver tableware including a large decorative centre piece comport also expected to make around the same figure.
A 1920s silver plated toast rack is the epitome of luxury as it has small spirit burner underneath to keep everything nice and warm! Made by Asprey’s and with its sleek Art Deco design it is expected to make £100 to £150 – or possibly even more.
One of the highlights of the sale is a pair of William De Morgan Arts & Crafts red floral lustre tiles which are sure to be a huge magnet for the many fans of his work. Estimated at just £150/£200 they are guaranteed to prove popular. William De Morgan was a potter and longtime friend of William Morris and designed tiles for his company Morris & Co from 1863 to 1872. His work was inspired by Islamic and Medieval designs and his beautiful intricate patterns and innovative lustred glazes are much admired.
Smiths Auctions will be inviting entries for their November sale from October 6 by appointment. This will be the last auction of the year and is the perfect time to consign good quality smaller items which could potentially make Christmas gifts such as jewellery, watches and small valuable ceramics, glass and collectables. Please telephone Smiths Auctions for an appointment or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.