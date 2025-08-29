Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent have been inundated with last minute entries for their forthcoming Antiques & Collectables sale on September 25-26. The auction is now closed for entries with the fully illustrated catalogue available online from the 18th of September. The saleroom will be open for viewing on of September23-24 from 10am to 5pm and on the morning of the sales 9am to 10am. If you wish to be notified each time a sale catalogue is posted online (this is generally eight times per year) then please contact Smiths who will add your details to their database.