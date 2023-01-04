A YOUNG boy from the Forest who is a huge fan of an online retailers’ distinctive green delivery vans received a “magical” birthday treat before Christmas.
Fenn Rogers, who has a rare form of Complex Intractable Epilepsy, was invited for a tour of the logistics hub of electronics retailer AO to celebrate his twelfth birthday in December.
The company invited Fenn, his parents and his brothers to the hub in Crewe after his mum Sally got in touch and explained Fenn’s fascination with their green vans.
Sally said he had always wanted to see them up close, so, in the hope of putting a smile on his face on his birthday, AO gave him the chance to explore the vehicles himself and see the warehouse in action.
The day started with a peek inside the cab of an articulated truck and a smaller 3.5 tonne van.
As well as seeing the vehicles up close, Fenn and his brothers went for a spin around the AO site, thanks to driver Adam.
That was followed by a tour of the 360,000 sqft Alpha warehouse, where appliances are picked and loaded before being delivered to customers across the county.
The boys, aged 7, 10, 12 and 14, also received a gift bag full of green goodies, including their own Christmas jumpers and van toy to take home.
Sally, Fenn’s mum, said: “As a huge fan of AO vans, to be able to go inside one and have a ride was a dream come true.
“Seeing behind the scenes in the warehouse was a bonus which was not only interesting but educational.
“The whole team were so welcoming and accommodating of Fenn’s needs and made it a magical experience that he will never forget.”
Lynne Wood, Director of Service Delivery at AO Logistics, said: “When we heard about Fenn and his love for our vans, we knew we had to do something special to celebrate his big day.
“We hope the whole family enjoyed the experience, and we wish them all the best this Christmas.”